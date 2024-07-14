Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Down 3.5%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) was down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.47. Approximately 1,516,197 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 812,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRNA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Verona Pharma news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $71,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,621,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Verona Pharma by 950.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

