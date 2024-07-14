VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Short Interest Up 53.2% in June

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the June 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

VersaBank Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VersaBank stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. VersaBank has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 million. VersaBank had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 17.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that VersaBank will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VersaBank Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. VersaBank’s payout ratio is 5.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBNK. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of VersaBank in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,136,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 92,166 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 60,881 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of VersaBank in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 22,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

Featured Articles

