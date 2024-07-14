Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $89.75 and last traded at $92.07. 1,514,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 8,353,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Get Vertiv alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 86.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362 in the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vertiv by 132.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.