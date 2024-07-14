Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 423.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,889 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,925,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,288,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $258,558,000 after acquiring an additional 424,564 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 76,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $50,005.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,955 shares in the company, valued at $314,860.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,985 shares of company stock worth $109,969. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

