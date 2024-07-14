Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 125.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $57.18 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $99.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.92.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VKTX. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

