Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Short Interest Down 15.2% in June

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 42,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its position in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,242,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Vince comprises about 0.5% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned about 9.94% of Vince worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vince stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Vince has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 million, a PE ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.79.

Vince ( NYSE:VNCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter. Vince had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.49%.

VNCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Vince in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Small Cap Consu raised Vince to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

