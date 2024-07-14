Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 590,000 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 433,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 684,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vincerx Pharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.12% of Vincerx Pharma worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

