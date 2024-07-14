Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Short Interest Update

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,200 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the June 15th total of 570,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Virios Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIRI opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39. Virios Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $2.42.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Virios Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

