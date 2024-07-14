Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.44.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $265.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $486.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.01. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.68 and a 12-month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

