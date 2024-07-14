Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Up 21.2% in June

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,790,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 9,730,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOD. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 21,608,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $192,320,000 after buying an additional 6,216,805 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,269,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $80,643,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,548,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,484,000 after buying an additional 761,624 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 692,886 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 430,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 308,861 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VOD opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

