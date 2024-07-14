Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Down 0.3%

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.40. 3,391,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 14,996,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -14.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 463,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 29,269 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.2% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.3% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.5% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 432,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.