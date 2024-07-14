Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 218.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,915 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,453 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its holdings in Walmart by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 20,869 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $69.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $556.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.58.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.