Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Down 0.5%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $69.40 and last traded at $69.48. Approximately 1,695,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 17,584,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Walmart Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 192.1% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Walmart by 189.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

