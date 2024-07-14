Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Trading Up 0.9%

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 3,263,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 27,543,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WBD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 388,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

