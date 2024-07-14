Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,554,368 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 1,858,449 shares.The stock last traded at $30.54 and had previously closed at $30.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 120.42% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the third quarter worth about $501,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,923,000 after acquiring an additional 302,892 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

