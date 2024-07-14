Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 138.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX opened at $259.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.76 and a 200 day moving average of $220.64. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $144.40 and a twelve month high of $267.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

