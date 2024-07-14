Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,512,000 after buying an additional 142,887 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 710,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,142,000 after buying an additional 120,105 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after buying an additional 270,404 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of JLL opened at $225.82 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $226.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.29 and its 200 day moving average is $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.