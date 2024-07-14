Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 521 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 822,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 63,511 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $75.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $76.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

