Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,197,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $318,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LNG opened at $177.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.92. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $183.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.