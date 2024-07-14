Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Trading Down 6.6%

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s stock price was down 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.60 and last traded at $56.18. Approximately 20,348,459 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 18,154,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.52.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $197.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 11,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $420,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

