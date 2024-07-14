Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.00

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.00 and traded as high as $6.35. Westport Fuel Systems shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 26,722 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPRT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Westport Fuel Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.24). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $77.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.45 million. Research analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems stock. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,575 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 3.06% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

