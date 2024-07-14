Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Price Performance
WHLM opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.47%.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
