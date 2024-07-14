X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of USOI stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $85.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.93.

Get X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.7203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

About X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

agora temos um novo jeito de nos comunicar com você: o linkedin. tudo para facilitar a sua vida e trazer mais comodidade e facilidade para o seu dia a dia. prático, moderno, digital. o banese é do seu jeito! fale com a gente através dos nossos canais de atendimento e acompanhe nossas redes sociais. facebook —> www.facebook.com/banese/ instagram —> www.instagram.com/banese/ youtube —> www.youtube.com/user/bancobanese site —> http://www.banese.com.br/ alô banese —> 0800 284 3218 ou 3218 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.