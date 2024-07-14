Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of XIN opened at $2.95 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.
About Xinyuan Real Estate
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Xinyuan Real Estate
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.