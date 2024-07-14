Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.76

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.76 and traded as high as $3.00. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 3,282 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on XIN
Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Down 0.7 %
About Xinyuan Real Estate
Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xinyuan Real Estate
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.