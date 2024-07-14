Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 171,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the previous session’s volume of 58,175 shares.The stock last traded at $35.02 and had previously closed at $34.99.
Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.02.
About Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF
The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.
