Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 6,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 9,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Yorkton Equity Group Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$20.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Yorkton Equity Group Company Profile

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental properties comprising residential units and commercial unit in Alberta and British Columbia. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

