ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,923 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.24% of ZimVie worth $10,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in ZimVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $988,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in ZimVie by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 40,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ZimVie by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 132,804 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZimVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ZimVie by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

ZimVie Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIMV opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21. ZimVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

