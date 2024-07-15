10,700 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QSR. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Genuity Capital Markets lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $72.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

