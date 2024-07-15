112,297 Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 112,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 169.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth $30,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on JBLU. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,055,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,210,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $8.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

