119,159 Shares in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 119,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Aramark by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Performance

NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.68. 505,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,820. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37. Aramark has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 15.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aramark

Aramark Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.