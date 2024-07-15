125,669 Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,669 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of BOX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 62,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.86. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $31.94.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $264.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.65 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BOX shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $85,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $85,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $126,044.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,830. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

