138,243 Shares in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 138,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.27% of 2seventy bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 512.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,508,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after buying an additional 3,772,556 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,494,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,434 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,754,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 260,663 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,994,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 114,549 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSVT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 191,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,743. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 313.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

TSVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised 2seventy bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 2seventy bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on 2seventy bio from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on 2seventy bio from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 2seventy bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

