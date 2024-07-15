15,472 Shares in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 357.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth $1,028,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at about $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Price Performance

Black Hills stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.46. 174,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,591. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average of $53.55. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $169,674.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares in the company, valued at $436,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

