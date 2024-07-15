180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Up 13.2% in June

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 35,600 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

180 Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.08. 75,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,526. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. 180 Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $21.28.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

