18,200 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $6.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $210.65. 347,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,797. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.09 and a 200 day moving average of $185.14. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.68 and a 52-week high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.8 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.85.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

