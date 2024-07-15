18,924 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN) Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $829,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $887,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.25. 26,621 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.70.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

