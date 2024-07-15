19,500 Shares in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,326,000 after acquiring an additional 493,427 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,685,000 after purchasing an additional 64,781 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $50,075,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SM Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,077,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,710,000 after buying an additional 198,473 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 16.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,021,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,898,000 after buying an additional 143,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SM. Mizuho boosted their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

NYSE:SM opened at $44.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 4.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

