19,565 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,007,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Curtiss-Wright as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $279.80. The stock had a trading volume of 73,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,182. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $185.96 and a 52 week high of $286.65.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

