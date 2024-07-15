203,756 Shares in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 203,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Toast by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Toast by 311.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of TOST traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.59. 1,476,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,892,432. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59.

Insider Activity at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,854 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $47,536.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,745.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toast news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $1,938,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,773.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $47,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,745.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,455 shares of company stock worth $4,466,866 over the last ninety days. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TOST

About Toast

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.