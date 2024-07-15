23,118 Shares in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qiagen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,815,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,856,000 after purchasing an additional 83,371 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Qiagen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,481,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,526,000 after purchasing an additional 26,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Qiagen by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,066,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,486 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Qiagen by 1,211.4% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 47,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 43,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Qiagen by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,196,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,963,000 after purchasing an additional 393,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Qiagen Stock Performance

QGEN stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.76. The stock had a trading volume of 285,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.38%. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

