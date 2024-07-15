275,042 Shares in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 275,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alight by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alight alerts:

Insider Activity at Alight

In related news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $340,220.61. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,880,753 shares in the company, valued at $20,482,153.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alight Price Performance

Shares of Alight stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.20. 1,659,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,259,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.41 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. Research analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALIT

Alight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.