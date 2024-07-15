32,326 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.3 %
TotalEnergies stock opened at $69.33 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $163.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TotalEnergies
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Positive News is Driving This Cancer Drug Maker’s Stock Higher
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.