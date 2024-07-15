32,326 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $69.33 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $163.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.39.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

