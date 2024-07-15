37,100 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $6,384,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,533,742.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 362,554 shares of company stock valued at $33,414,310. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.4 %

Trade Desk stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.85. 1,314,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131,805. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.19. The company has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 248.71, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $102.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.