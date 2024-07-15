3,900 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 172.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 25.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Argus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.59.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $108.69 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $144.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.31.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

