4,010 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $179,305,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $21,036,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,077,000 after acquiring an additional 186,629 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,338,000 after acquiring an additional 180,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,016,000 after acquiring an additional 149,043 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

CINF stock opened at $122.34 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $124.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

