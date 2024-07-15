437 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 437 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE URI traded up $29.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $709.43. 255,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,677. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $656.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $651.26. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $732.37. The firm has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Raymond James began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $637.67.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

