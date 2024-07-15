46,490 Shares in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 46,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,579,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after acquiring an additional 142,844 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDS. StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDS traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 227,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,726. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.29%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Articles

