49 Wealth Management LLC Has $508,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total value of $1,007,350.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,759,417.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at $15,794,965.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total value of $1,007,350.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,759,417.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,278 shares of company stock worth $146,060,559. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.6 %

Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $502.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,260,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,124,856. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $492.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.54. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.38 and a 12 month high of $542.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.64.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

