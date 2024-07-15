55,303 Shares in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth $118,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 40.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Excelerate Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,609,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 33,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,842. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42.

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $200.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.90%.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

